SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.
About SoFi Weekly Income ETF
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.