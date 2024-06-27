Richard M. Olson Sells 20,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TTC opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after buying an additional 280,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

