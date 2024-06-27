Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $18 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $51.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,797 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

