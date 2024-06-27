QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 67,207 Shares

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,908,315 shares in the company, valued at $415,481,110.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $41,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $37,144,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QDEL. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.