PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

