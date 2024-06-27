Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $75.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.