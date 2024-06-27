Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,683 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 633.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 128,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 111,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,574,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

