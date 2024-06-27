Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

KMX opened at $72.73 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

