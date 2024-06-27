Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading Down 10%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Online Vacation Center Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

