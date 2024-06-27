Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

