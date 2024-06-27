Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

