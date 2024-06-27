Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Trading Up 14.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.77. 1,057,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,354,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Minim Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.92.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

