McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,118 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS DFIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,482 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

