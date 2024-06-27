McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,113,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 641,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 309,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,455. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

