McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,366 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 247,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $786,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 2,998,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.