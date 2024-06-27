MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 38,462 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,372,670 shares in the company, valued at $66,036,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62.

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $1,060,963.20.

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $321.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

