Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,302. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.78. The company has a market capitalization of $420.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

