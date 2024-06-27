Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $312,460.08 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4 %

CART opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $794.08 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

