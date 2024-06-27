Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. Logitech International has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

