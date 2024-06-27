Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KW opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.