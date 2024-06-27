Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $274.50 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Jito token can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00003914 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $274.50 million and $25.67 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,014,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.39467379 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $33,618,140.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

