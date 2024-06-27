iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

