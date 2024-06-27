iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 46,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 18,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

