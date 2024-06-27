Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

