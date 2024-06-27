Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells $576,765.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVDA stock opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

