Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $1,050,992.35 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52.

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

