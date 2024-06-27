Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Purchases $3,240,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at $410,107,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

