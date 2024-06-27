Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,000,011.88 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

