Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ HUT opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $18,191,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

