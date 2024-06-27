Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after buying an additional 1,532,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 811,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,133,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 707,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HESM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.