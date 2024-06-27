HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). On average, analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

