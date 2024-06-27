Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($12.80).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.02) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.35) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.13) to GBX 1,140 ($14.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 948.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 816.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

