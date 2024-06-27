GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.80 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $85.80 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86420396 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

