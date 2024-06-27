Gaimin (GMRX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $382,191.54

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $382,191.54 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00227653 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $572,758.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

