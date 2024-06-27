FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $101.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.