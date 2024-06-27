ERC20 Price Tops $0.0668 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and $7.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.09 or 0.99999073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00079059 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

