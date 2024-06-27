Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of ESI opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 434,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

