CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

CFN Enterprises Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

