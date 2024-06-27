CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 531 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $5,644,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

ORLY stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,050.85. 397,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,019.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,032.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.