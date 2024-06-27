CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $579,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 1,849,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,513. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRGY. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

