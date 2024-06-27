CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.