CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Applied Materials by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.17. 4,815,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,307. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.47. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

