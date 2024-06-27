CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.14. 2,126,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day moving average of $409.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

