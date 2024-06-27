Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $171.33

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.44.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.