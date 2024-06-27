Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $115.44

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

