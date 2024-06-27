Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $11.45 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $43,840.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00080276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

