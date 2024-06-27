Ardor Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.33 million and $10.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

