Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $494,217.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.