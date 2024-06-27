Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 424,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 579,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.