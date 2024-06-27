361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Down 9.1%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
